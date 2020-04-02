ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Hamill Stops Short Of Pulling Cruel Donald Trump-Themed April Fools' Prank

The "Star Wars" actor said he "didn't want it to go to waste" and shared it later in the day.

Mark Hamill claims he came this close to playing a cruel, President Donald Trump-themed April Fools’ Day prank.

But the “Star Wars” actor said he ultimately decided not to tweet a spoof screenshot that reported Trump had resigned, so he tweeted it later on Wednesday instead.

“I downloaded this headline yesterday before I decided not to participate in #AprilFoolsDay but didn’t want it to go to waste,” tweeted Hamill.

In an earlier post, Hamill explained why he believed the day that people traditionally pull pranks on each other ― which this year saw a dearth of pranks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ― is “our worst ‘holiday.’”

“It encourages lying for fun, gives people a pass on mean pranks at the expense of others & there’s no coloring of eggs or exchange of gifts or candy whatsoever,” wrote Hamill, a fierce critic of Trump and his administration’s haphazard handling of the public health crisis.

