Mark Hamill claims he came this close to playing a cruel, President Donald Trump-themed April Fools’ Day prank.

But the “Star Wars” actor said he ultimately decided not to tweet a spoof screenshot that reported Trump had resigned, so he tweeted it later on Wednesday instead.

I downloaded this headline yesterday before I decided not to participate in #AprilFoolsDay but didn't want it to go to waste. #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/Sd2sT4i9C4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 1, 2020

“I downloaded this headline yesterday before I decided not to participate in #AprilFoolsDay but didn’t want it to go to waste,” tweeted Hamill.

In an earlier post, Hamill explained why he believed the day that people traditionally pull pranks on each other ― which this year saw a dearth of pranks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ― is “our worst ‘holiday.’”

“It encourages lying for fun, gives people a pass on mean pranks at the expense of others & there’s no coloring of eggs or exchange of gifts or candy whatsoever,” wrote Hamill, a fierce critic of Trump and his administration’s haphazard handling of the public health crisis.