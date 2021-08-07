“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill joined in with the mockery of President Donald Trump’s proposed cards for supporters on Friday.

Trump’s Save America PAC this week sent out emails to the ex-president’s fans asking them to select their favorite of these four designs:

Many critics thought there was something “Third Reich”-esque about them.

Hamill, a longtime critic of the former president, agreed.

And he pointed out how to tell if merchandise from Trump was the real deal.

“It’s not an OFFICIAL Former Guy item unless it contains at least one misspelling and/or Third Reich imagery,” he tweeted.

“This is obviously OFFICAL,” Hamill added, referencing a typo on one of the cards.

