“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill made it crystal clear what he felt about President Donald Trump’s abdication of responsibility for certain elements of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump declared at a press conference on Friday, fending off criticism over the delays that many Americans have faced in being tested for the virus.
Hamill ― who in recent years has not been afraid to criticize the president and his administration ― fired back with quotes from previous commanders in chief.
They are in stark contrast to Trump’s comments.
Hamill’s post soon trended, inspiring a plethora of anti-Trump responses:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter