Mark Hamill took President Donald Trump to task over one particular line from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which was released in a redacted version on Thursday.
The “Star Wars” actor used a tweet to mock Trump’s “I’m fucked” response to the news that Mueller had been appointed to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion. Hamill also included a taunting reference to TV game show “Jeopardy!”:
