Mark Hamill Goes Full 'Jeopardy' On Donald Trump Over 'I'm F**ked' Reaction

The "Star Wars" actor also came up with a trolling Twitter hashtag for the president following the release of the Mueller report.

Mark Hamill took President Donald Trump to task over one particular line from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which was released in a redacted version on Thursday.

The “Star Wars” actor used a tweet to mock Trump’s “I’m fucked” response to the news that Mueller had been appointed to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion. Hamill also included a taunting reference to TV game show “Jeopardy!”:

The zinger from Hamill, who has become a vocal critic of the president in recent years, inspired a myriad of responses from his fans:

