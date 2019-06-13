1 / 5 Beer

Though more difficult to make in the colonies than it was back in England, beer remained a daily staple of most colonial Americans' lives for more than 200 years. Safer than water (because it was boiled, not because of the alcohol), there were even lower-alcohol versions, called Small Beer, brewed for children. Even the Puritans and Quakers who railed against alcohol consumption were actually only talking about distilled spirits. Beer and cider were just fine by them.