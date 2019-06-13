Mark Hamill has a history lesson for President Donald Trump.
Hours after an interview aired in which Trump said he would “listen” if a foreign nation offered dirt on a political rival, the “Star Wars” icon offered up the words of a Founding Father in response:
Trump on Wednesday said “there’s nothing wrong with listening” if a foreign power offers intel on a political rival.
“It’s not an interference,” Trump said. “They have the information! I think I’d take it.”
He also said he would only contact the FBI if he “thought there was something wrong,” but as Hamill noted was otherwise dismissive.
“I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the FBI,” he said. “You don’t call the FBI.”
The quote cited by Hamill comes from a 1787 letter from John Adams to Thomas Jefferson. Adams would later become the second president, while Jefferson would serve as the third.