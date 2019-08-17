“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill did the math on Pinocchio’s nose to ding President Donald Trump over his lies on Friday.
The Washington Post reported earlier this week how, as of Aug. 5, Trump had told more than 12,000 false and misleading claims since taking office.
Hamill pondered on Twitter how long Pinocchio’s nose would have grown in the fabled children’s story “had he told 12,000+” lies like Trump. He shared an image of Pinocchio’s extended nose after telling only five lies and answered his own question: ”#2400TimesLonger.”
Hamill had earlier called on his 3.2 million followers to sign a petition which asks for a section of the New York City street outside Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to be renamed after former President Barack Obama.
The petition on MoveOn.org had by early Saturday morning garnered more than 383,000 signatures.