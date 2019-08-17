“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill did the math on Pinocchio’s nose to ding President Donald Trump over his lies on Friday.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week how, as of Aug. 5, Trump had told more than 12,000 false and misleading claims since taking office.

Hamill pondered on Twitter how long Pinocchio’s nose would have grown in the fabled children’s story “had he told 12,000+” lies like Trump. He shared an image of Pinocchio’s extended nose after telling only five lies and answered his own question: ”#2400TimesLonger.”

Another difference is that Pinocchio told only 5 lies to grow the nose seen here. What would it look like if he had told 12,000+ like Individual 1 has? #2400TimesLonger pic.twitter.com/b2sV56XL9M — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 16, 2019

Hamill had earlier called on his 3.2 million followers to sign a petition which asks for a section of the New York City street outside Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to be renamed after former President Barack Obama.

The petition on MoveOn.org had by early Saturday morning garnered more than 383,000 signatures.

I just signed the petition & it's now approaching 300K in just 24 hours! Let's give Individual 1 a gift that will keep on giving & giving & giving... 👍🤣🤣🤣#SignItNow #TellAFriendToTellAFriendToTellAFriendEtc https://t.co/6bzrLjpmEQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 16, 2019