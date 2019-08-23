Mark Hamill had a stellar “Star Wars”-related response to President Donald Trump’s claim that he is the “chosen one.”
The actor on Thursday hit back at the president’s boast by tweeting a photo of a stunned-looking Luke Skywalker toy. “Luke when he heard who just declared himself ’The Chosen One,’” wrote Hamill, who plays the character in the space opera movie franchise.
With the post, Hamill evoked the Jedi prophecy about Anakin Skywalker (Luke’s father, aka Darth Vader) being the Chosen One.
“If memory serves that didn’t work out great for him… or.. anyone else,” one person responded.
