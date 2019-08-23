Mark Hamill had a stellar “Star Wars”-related response to President Donald Trump’s claim that he is the “chosen one.”

The actor on Thursday hit back at the president’s boast by tweeting a photo of a stunned-looking Luke Skywalker toy. “Luke when he heard who just declared himself ’The Chosen One,’” wrote Hamill, who plays the character in the space opera movie franchise.

Luke when he heard who just declared himself "The Chosen One". pic.twitter.com/wbt8ISqdm9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 22, 2019

With the post, Hamill evoked the Jedi prophecy about Anakin Skywalker (Luke’s father, aka Darth Vader) being the Chosen One.

“If memory serves that didn’t work out great for him… or.. anyone else,” one person responded.

That cracked me up to galactic levels😂😂😂

Thank you, I needed it , you're a treasure — Claudia_Rose (@Claudia__83) August 22, 2019

This is my new favorite tweet — Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) August 22, 2019

you're the best pic.twitter.com/5QMdA7HI92 — lua naberrie ⊗ 117 days | HOX ⊗ POX (@prydexlua) August 22, 2019

I saw someone compare Trump to Vader the other day, that's an insult to Vader. — James Beal (@precisefire1) August 22, 2019

Luke has perfected the look of anger mixed with indignation. He truly is a Jedi Master — Thariq Amir (@LeFalseNumber12) August 22, 2019

Wait wasnt Lukes dad the "chosen one?"

if memory serves that didnt work out great for him....or...anyone else 😨 pic.twitter.com/o4bvtvMXmC — Dark Arts 🌊🗽🌊 (@thedoctor033) August 23, 2019

Lol. My lord, he looks stunned!! — Doreen Loring (@DoreenJLoring) August 22, 2019