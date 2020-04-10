Mark Hamill Hits Trump With A Monstrous Coronavirus Comparison

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill is calling out Donald Trump’s constant need to praise himself amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he’s done it by comparing the president unfavorably to a monster from a classic horror flick.

On Thursday, Trump bragged about the TV viewership of his news conferences concerning the pandemic that has so far claimed nearly 15,000 American lives. Responding to a highly critical editorial by The Wall Street Journal, Trump tweeted:

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

Trump has bragged about his ratings during the pandemic before, and has repeatedly praised his own performance. Earlier this week, Mediaite documented 116 examples of Trump’s self-congratulatory rhetoric during the crisis.

On Thursday, Hamill compared Trump to the monster in the 1982 John Carpenter horror classic “The Thing,” which can shift form and mimic humans. Except according to Hamill, the monster did it better:

Perpetually obsessed with ratings & praise for himself, but still not a word of sympathy for the suffering or those who died. The lack of empathy is remarkable. The Thing imitates human behavior far more convincingly than he does. 👾👽🛸#Biden2020 https://t.co/xAtSQqQ7K1 pic.twitter.com/eqDNdPDpec — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 9, 2020