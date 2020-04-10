Mark Hamill Hits Trump With A Monstrous Coronavirus Comparison

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill is calling out Donald Trump’s constant need to praise himself amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he’s done it by comparing the president unfavorably to a monster from a classic horror flick.
On Thursday, Trump bragged about the TV viewership of his news conferences concerning the pandemic that has so far claimed nearly 15,000 American lives. Responding to a highly critical editorial by The Wall Street Journal, Trump tweeted:
Trump has bragged about his ratings during the pandemic before, and has repeatedly praised his own performance. Earlier this week, Mediaite documented 116 examples of Trump’s self-congratulatory rhetoric during the crisis.
On Thursday, Hamill compared Trump to the monster in the 1982 John Carpenter horror classic “The Thing,” which can shift form and mimic humans. Except according to Hamill, the monster did it better:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- 8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.