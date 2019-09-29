Mark Hamill Burns Ivanka Trump's 'Star Wars' Family Photo With Correction

Ivanka Trump’s family has gone to the dark side ― or at least that’s what one photo might suggest.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter proclaimed the Force “strong in my family” while sharing a family photo that included a pint-sized Stormtrooper from the “Star Wars” films.

Unfortunately for her, actor and Trump critic Mark Hamill, who starred as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the original film trilogy, was quick to offer an edit to her caption.

“You misspelled ‘fraud,’” he said while adding the hashtag #GoForceYourself.

Others on Twitter were eager to point out that Stormtroopers fought on the dark side in the “Star Wars” trilogy, having worked for the Galactic Empire and Darth Vader.

The stormtroopers are the bad guys. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) September 29, 2019

I’ve got a bad feeling about this. — maura quint (@behindyourback) September 29, 2019

No matter what side you’re on, at least one Twitter user pointed out one thing that’s virtually impossible to disagree with: “this kid rocks.”

Forget the parents... this kid rocks. pic.twitter.com/M9LMUbYqgY — Kris Lake (@KristopherLake) September 29, 2019

But as Han Solo might say: “Great, kid. Don’t get cocky.”