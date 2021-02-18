People Rave Over Mark Hamill Movie That Doesn't Exist On 'Kimmel'

We’d stand up and cheer if the movie were real ― but it’s not.

That, however, did not stop passersby from commenting on the faux film when prompted by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

The talk show put up a fake poster of “Thawing Albert” and let the reviews rip. “I’m speechless,” one person said. Another had a saucier take: “I never thought of Albert Einstein as a sexual being but after the sex scenes between him and the CIA agent, feels kinda hot.”

Hamill makes a hilarious cameo as the theory of relativity genius.