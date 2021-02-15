Mark Hamill Mocks Anti-Maskers In Dr. Seuss-Like Children's Book

Actor Mark Hamill saved the universe from Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” series, but he faces an even more daunting challenge during the coronavirus: getting anti-maskers to take COVID-19 seriously.

Hamill recently recorded a vocal track for “Will You Wear A Mask? I Ask,” a Dr. Seuss-style book by Tom Ruegger in which two anthropomorphic creatures banter about the need to wear facial coverings in public during a pandemic.

The anti-masker ― who wears a red baseball cap ― has lots of “reasons” he won’t cover his face at a local business, most of them based on falsehoods:

“The COVID virus is a hoax/ Except for sickly old folks/ I’m immune!/ I read on Reddit!/ I’m healthy so I just can’t get it.”

The anti-masker claims the Constitution allows him not to wear a mask, and he even claims to have a doctor’s note.

However, the mask-wearing creature won’t accept it:

“Your doctor’s note has little use/ Since it was signed by Dr. Seuss.”

Watch a narrated video of the story below. Proceeds from the book will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a charity that helps provide food for communities in need.