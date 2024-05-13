EntertainmentFox Newsmark hamilljesse watters

Mark Hamill Has A-Plus Response To Jesse Watters’ ‘C-List’ Ding

The Fox News anchor went viral for all the wrong reasons. Yet again.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Mark Hamill flipped criticism from Jesse Watters right back at the Fox News host.

Watters last week complained about Hamill’s meeting with President Joe Biden on May 4, so-called “Star Wars Day” due to its riff on the space opera franchise’s “may the Force be with you” catchphrase.

“What is he now?” Watters asked of Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the legendary movie franchise.

“A b-list? C-list? Not a good look,” said Watters.

While critics on X (formerly Twitter) circled the wagons to protect “iconic” Hamill, whose IMDB profile shows just how busy he keeps in the entertainment industry, the actor himself addressed the insult head-on.

“Actually, I am considered a D-list actor,” he wrote. “The D is for ‘delightful.’”

Hamill’s comeback delighted fans who have become well used to his trolling of former President Donald Trump and right-wing figures.

Watters, meanwhile, in recent weeks has been fact-checked by his own colleagues for an awkward Trump-themed movie metaphor and once got his math so embarrassingly wrong that it went viral on social media.

