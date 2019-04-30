MEDIA

Mark Hamill, George Conway Join Forces To Torch Trump As He Lies For 10,000th Time

"Star Wars" actor, conservative attorney double-team the president in Twitter takedown.

President Donald Trump hit a new milestone on Monday. The Washington Post reported that he had officially made 10,000 false or misleading claims since taking office in January 2017.

And a couple of his most persistent Twitter critics have joined forces to mock him about it. 

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill shared a tweet from conservative attorney George Conway ― husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ― taunting Trump for the “amazing accomplishment”:  

Hamill added his own touch by rewriting a mythic line often attributed to President George Washington:

It took Trump 601 days to hit 5,000 lies, but since then “the tsunami of untruths just keeps looming larger and larger,” The Washington Post reported. As a result, the president needed just 226 more days to top 10,000, doing so on April 26. 

That’s an average of nearly 23 false claims a day over the past seven months. 

See the full accounting here.

