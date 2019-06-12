Mark Hamill Got Fired From Jack In The Box For The Most Mark Hamill Reason

Mark Hamill’s voice-overs haven’t always been so widely appreciated.
In fact, they once cost the “Star Wars” actor his job at a Jack in the Box restaurant, he revealed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this week.
Hamill, who voices Chucky the slasher doll in the upcoming remake of the original “Child’s Play” movie, decided to impersonate the fast-food chain’s clown mascot for customers over the drive-thru intercom system.
But his boss was less than impressed, and “told me to go home and never come back,” Hamill said.
