Mark Hamill Got Fired From Jack In The Box For The Most Mark Hamill Reason

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, Sith robes and lightsabers are displayed as part of an exhibit on the costumes of Star Wars at Seattle's EMP Museum. The creators of the new exhibit, with 60 original costumes from the six Star Wars movies, are hoping to gather geeks, fashionistas and movie fans together to discuss how clothing helps set the scene. The exhibit, Rebel, Jedi, Princess, Queen: Star Wars and the Power of Costume, will be in Seattle through early October and then travel across the United States through 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS