Mark Hamill Reveals The Star Wars Meme That Makes Him 'Cringe Every Time'

Screen icon Mark Hamill loves sharing “Star Wars” moments with his fans on social media, but there’s one meme that makes him “cringe every time.”

Although many fans assume the image was from the first movie, Hamill said it may have never happened in the film itself. He shared the image ― and an explanation ― on Twitter on Monday:

This makes me cringe every time I see it. 😳😩



I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned. 🙄 https://t.co/WXH4Ng0OzX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2021

Hamill portrayed Luke Skywalker throughout the series and last year delivered an emotional farewell to the character, saying he was hanging up his Jedi robes after the 2019 film “The Rise Of Skywalker.”

Except that wasn’t quite the end. Hamill also surprised fans with an unforgettable de-aged appearance in last year’s season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian.”