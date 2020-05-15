[In Yoda Voice] Clear your mind of questions.

That seems to be the advice Mark Hamill is giving when people bring up unanswered questions and quibbles about the “Star Wars” universe. Hamill apparently had his own once, which he talked about recently with EW Live on Sirius XM.

“I remember complaining to George [Lucas] about something in ‘Revenge of the Jedi,’” said Hamill. “And I said, ‘It’s so predictable and pat,’ and he said, ‘Mark, don’t forget. These things were made for children.’ His original intention was to make movies for, you know, kids. Adolescents and younger. And we’re bringing our adult sensibilities to it, and that’s where we go wrong.”

Hamill said clearly Lucas knew what was best. Though, at the time, the actor personally wanted “Return of the Jedi” to be as wild as possible, with his character, Luke Skywalker, going to the dark side:

“I thought I was turning evil because I was wearing all black. I thought I would go to the dark side in the last one. And, of course, you have to redeem yourself. But that ... was the way I felt it was going with the preceding episode, but every actor wants to play their own evil twin,” Hamill said.

Obviously, Luke is only tempted by the dark side in “Return of the Jedi” and refrains from following in dad Darth Vader’s footsteps. It’s probably for the best. After all, that notorious holiday special is a dark enough moment for everyone.