Posters inspired by "Star Wars" and autographed by Luke Skywalker's Mark Hamill are being raffled off to raise funds for Ukrainian drones. Courtesy United24/Mark Hamill

Actor Mark Hamill and the Ukrainian fundraising platform launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have unveiled autographed posters inspired by “Star Wars” designed to raise funds for drones to help battle what Hamill calls a “real-life evil empire.”

“Join the resistance,” he urged in a tweet on the unique fundraiser.

Join the resistance to a real life evil empire.#SlavaUkrainii 🇺🇦 https://t.co/z81p9zfSFx — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 17, 2023

The ten posters, all autographed by Hamill, feature the fictional X-wing fighter used by Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker to destroy the Death Star in the first “Star Wars.” But in this case, the relatively tiny, feisty fighter is in the Ukrainian colors of yellow and blue — while the massive evil “imperial” fleet sports the red and blue of Russia’s flag.

Five of the posters will be raffled off to contributors who donate $100 or more in support of Ukraine. The other five posters are guaranteed to those who donate $10,000 or more.

Proceeds of the “dronation” will go toward RQ-35 Heidrun reconaissance drones to help protect Ukraine from its Russian invaders.

The raffle runs from now through March 24.

The fundraiser is organized by United24, which was launched by Zelenskyy. Hamill is the organization’s “ambassador” in the U.S.

