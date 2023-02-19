What's Hot

Fans Think Pink Is Shading Christina Aguilera After Years Of Feud Rumors

MSNBC Analyst Predicts Trump Will Seek Desperate Measures If Hit With Indictment

Did Johnny Knoxville Just Spoil The Location Of The Next 'White Lotus' Season?

Ray Liotta To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

I Coined The Term 'Cisgender' 29 Years Ago. Here's What This Controversial Word Really Means.

Chinese Diplomat Calls Downing Of Alleged Spy Balloon 'Absurd And Hysterical'

John Fetterman's Candor About His Depression Is A Revelation

U.S.: Russia Has Committed Crimes Against Humanity In Ukraine

Ron DeSantis Reportedly Took Advantage Of AP Classes He Now Wants To Deny Florida Kids

Soccer Star Dies In Turkey Earthquake Aged 31

Supercut Highlights 1 Fox News Tactic To Outrage Viewers

Lawsuit Alleges Man Froze To Death In Alabama Jail

World NewsUkraineStar WarsVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Hamill Unveils Signed 'Star Wars'-Inspired Posters To Help Ukraine Fight Real 'Evil Empire'

"Join the resistance," urges the Luke Skywalker actor.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Posters inspired by "Star Wars" and autographed by Luke Skywalker's Mark Hamill are being raffled off to raise funds for Ukrainian drones.
Posters inspired by "Star Wars" and autographed by Luke Skywalker's Mark Hamill are being raffled off to raise funds for Ukrainian drones.
Courtesy United24/Mark Hamill

Actor Mark Hamill and the Ukrainian fundraising platform launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have unveiled autographed posters inspired by “Star Wars” designed to raise funds for drones to help battle what Hamill calls a “real-life evil empire.”

“Join the resistance,” he urged in a tweet on the unique fundraiser.

The ten posters, all autographed by Hamill, feature the fictional X-wing fighter used by Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker to destroy the Death Star in the first “Star Wars.” But in this case, the relatively tiny, feisty fighter is in the Ukrainian colors of yellow and blue — while the massive evil “imperial” fleet sports the red and blue of Russia’s flag.

Five of the posters will be raffled off to contributors who donate $100 or more in support of Ukraine. The other five posters are guaranteed to those who donate $10,000 or more.

Proceeds of the “dronation” will go toward RQ-35 Heidrun reconaissance drones to help protect Ukraine from its Russian invaders.

The raffle runs from now through March 24.

The fundraiser is organized by United24, which was launched by Zelenskyy. Hamill is the organization’s “ambassador” in the U.S.

In a video on the United24 website, Hamill faces facts that there are no superheroes in capes — or Jedi knights — just “millions of real people standing up to real evil, and they all need real support.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community