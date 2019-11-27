Mark Hamill Rebrands Melania Trump's 'Be Best' Campaign With A Mocking Hashtag

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill gave first lady Melania Trump a helping hand in reinventing her “Be Best” campaign for children’s wellbeing on Tuesday.

After a chorus of boos greeted Trump at a youth opioid awareness event in Baltimore, Hamill tweeted this mocking hashtag:

Hamill wasn’t the first to post the quip, but his tweet clearly resonated with fans and immediately went viral:

CNN’s Kate Bennett reported the response to Trump at the B’More Youth Summit at the University of Maryland was unprecedented. Bennett could not recall another event where Trump had been “more negatively received,” she added.

Check out the clip here:

Children boo Melania as she is introduced at a youth opioid awareness event in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/OuKfHLf6uc — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) November 26, 2019

Trump, however, played down the backlash.

“We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” she said in a statement to The New York Times. “I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”