﻿Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec in the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” offered praise of a lifetime for Mark Hamill on Saturday after he made a heroic cameo as Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale.

She rhapsodized over his impact on her childhood, and wrote that sharing a scene with him was one of the biggest highlights “not just in my career, but in my life.”

Hamill responded that he was “speechless” and declared the pleasure was all his.

The “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star followed with a funnier tribute, thanks to a certain Aerosmith legend.

“I’ve reached nerd nirvana,” she wrote. “Gotta say, this Is WAY cooler than the time Steven Tyler spilled red wine on my arm and wiped it off with cocktail napkins at a party.”

So this happened & I'm literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa! Much❤️, Mar🐫@themandalorian #YoureNotSoBadYourself https://t.co/rSfOTr8AFx — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 2, 2021

Gotta say, this Is WAY cooler than the time Steven Tyler spilled red wine on my arm and wiped it off with cocktail napkins at a party. 😏🧡



Sorry, @IamStevenT. 😁 https://t.co/7m9MJN3agj — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 3, 2021

Hamill thrilled “Star Wars” fans with his butt-kicking appearance as a younger Skywalker via CGI on “The Mandalorian,” perhaps easing his bitterness over how his character was treated in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“He’s not my Luke Skywalker,” Hamill said after the film’s 2017 release, publicly baring his creative differences with director Rian Johnson.

Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given.#ThankYouJonAndDave 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4nNjSvbvIN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 30, 2020

