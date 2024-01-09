What's Hot

Mark Hamill's Golden Globes Tweet Will Warm The Hearts Of 'Star Wars' Fans

The man who played Luke Skywalker finally got to meet his "mother."
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

For many celebrities, Sunday’s Golden Globes was a chance to party with old friends.

For Mark Hamill, it was a chance to have a first-time familiy reunion.

Although Hamill played Luke Skywalker in six “Star Wars” films, none of them had Natalie Portman, who played his mom, Padme Amilada, in the prequel trilogy: “Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.”

As a result, Hamill and Portman had never officially met in any capacity — until last night’s awards show.

Naturally, a photo was taken and Hamill gleefully posted it on X, formerly Twitter, with a fitting caption.

The photo took the internet — pardon the pun — by force.

And, yes, people were amused.

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

