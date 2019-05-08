Mark Hamill Hilariously Trolls Prince Harry With 'Star Wars' Tweet

New parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting congratulation messages from all over the world, but the most hilarious one comes from long, long ago from a land far, far away.
Just kidding: It’s actually from “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, who met both Prince Harry and Prince William in 2016 when the brothers toured the sets of “Episode VII ― The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
When Hamill heard the couple had named their child Archibald Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, he couldn’t help but bring up the earlier meeting on Twitter Wednesday.
Careful observers may note a touch of (playful) sour grapes in Hamill’s caption:
Here’s me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.
This isn’t the first time Hamill has joked with Harry.
The actor told “The View” back in March 2018, that he tried to get Harry and William to settle an argument he had long had with co-star Carrie Fisher over whether his Luke Skywalker character should be considered royalty.