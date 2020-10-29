Mark Hamill Shows Why Trump’s The 'Worst President Ever’ In New Biden Video

When screen icon Mark Hamill tried to fact-check a series of clips featuring President Donald Trump, he realized he might need The Force to make it through the experience.
“I don’t know about you, but after four years of this administration I’m exhausted,” the Star Wars star declared in a new video for the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
In the video, Hamill reacted to the president’s failure to commit to a peaceful transition, his lies about healthcare and more.
“This guy couldn’t be the president of the PTA,” he said. “He is easily the worst president ever.”
Hamill concluded with a plea to vote Trump out.
“Oh please, please,” he said. “That’s all I want for Christmas.”
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place