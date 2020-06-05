Mark Hamill's 'Star Wars' Surprise Brings Nurse To Tears

One nurse just got a gift from a galaxy far, far away.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has been paying tribute to health care workers, and on Thursday’s show the spotlight was on Chloé Ducos, a San Diego nurse and major “Star Wars” fan.

Ducos has seen the “Star Wars” movies more than 10 times, she admits to Jimmy Kimmel, though nowadays she is spending time on the front lines of a battle closer to home. The nurse told the host she works in a tent administering COVID-19 tests, inevitably picking patients’ boogers in the process, before the comedian said he had someone special to introduce her to.

Then, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, made an appearance ― as did this reaction from Ducos:

“Chloé, the Force is strong with you,” Hamill said. “I applaud you for having seen the ‘Star Wars’ movies more than I have.”

During the segment, Hamill praised Ducos for being a real-life hero, as she continually wiped away tears from her eyes. Kimmel then gifted Ducos with $10,000 through PayPal and PayPal vouchers for her co-workers while Hamill added a signed lightsaber.

The Force is strong with all of them.