Mark Hamill Has A Very 'Star Wars' Reaction To Trump Losing

Mark Hamill knows a thing or two about defeating Death Stars.

“Best Episode Ever,” Hamill wrote, sharing a meme likening the “Star Wars” movies to the presidency. Barack Obama is appropriately “A New Hope,” Trump is “Empire Strikes Back” and Biden is “Return of the Jedi.”

Hamill also tweeted, “Yub nub, y’all... Here & all over the planet, YUB NUB*!!!” and shared a video showing people celebrating the Biden win as if it were the end of “Return of the Jedi”:

Yub nub, y'all... Here & all over the planet, YUB NUB*!!!

🇺🇸🌎🎆🗺️🧨🌐👏🌍🎇🌏😍🏳️‍🌈🥰🏳️‍⚧️👍

(*#Hooray_Freedom) https://t.co/igMe1c6qYI — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 8, 2020

If you hadn’t guessed, Hamill isn’t a Trump fan. The actor has been a staunch supporter of Biden, even fact-checking Trump as “the worst president ever” in a video for the now-president elect.

But Hamill wasn’t done with his fantastical fictional comparisons. He borrowed from another huge franchise for one last Trump burn.

Fear The Walking Dead https://t.co/pccmZ4kU09 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 9, 2020

