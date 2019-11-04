Mark Hamill Reveals A Secret About His Weird ‘Star Wars’ Underwear Photo

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill recently shared the story of an unusual piece of clothing he was photographed wearing decades ago.
A Twitter user asked Hamill about an old image of the actor clad in a T-shirt with a neckline that plunged halfway down his chest and cutouts over his shoulders:
But Hamill wasn’t trying to start a new trend. He replied that the shirt was cut to match damage on a jacket in “Empire Strikes Back” because “Star Wars” creator George Lucas didn’t want filmgoers to see any sign of underwear.
“George said: ‘There’s no underwear in space,’” Hamill wrote. “Seriously.”
Hamill’s “Star Wars” costar, the late Carrie Fisher, also quoted Lucas on the “underwear” line. In her 2008 book Wishful Drinking, she wrote:
“George comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, ‘You can’t wear a bra under that dress.’ So I say, ‘Okay, I’ll bite. Why?’ And he says, ‘Because ... there’s no underwear in space.’ I promise you this is true, and he says it with such conviction too! Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn’t see any bras or panties or briefs anywhere.”
Fisher said Lucas also explained that the weightlessness of space would cause the body to expand. Since any underwear wouldn’t expand along with it, “you get strangled by your own bra.”
Fisher said the line would make for a fantastic obituary.
“So I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra,” she wrote.
When she died in 2016, her fans helped make that wish come true.