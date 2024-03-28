“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill has been paying attention to former President Donald Trump’s creative attempts at spelling.
“His made up words are fun,” Hamill wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, “but his more-than plentiful misspellings absolutely RULE!”
He included a screenshot of a recent Trump post on Truth Social, which included the non-words “DISINFORMATES” and “MISINFORMATES.”
Here’s some of Hamill’s list:
- “Stollen” for stolen
- “Honered” for honored
- “Unpresidented” for unprecedented
- “Smocking” for smoking
- “Sole” for soul
- “Frorida” for Florida
- “Melanie” for Melania
- “Capital Hill” for Capitol Hill
- “Infair” for unfair
- “Shoebiz” for showbiz
- “Marine Core” for Marine Corps
- “Boarder” for border
- “Loose” for lose
- “Leightweight” for lightweight
- “Grest” for great
- “Hearby” for hereby
He closed out the list with the “always memorable” Trump word for hamburgers: “hamberders.”
“This is merely a partial list, but undoubtedly, we can all look forward to the frequent & numerous misspellings sure to come!” the actor wrote, signing off with the hashtag “TheBestWords.”
During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, he famously boasted, “I’m very highly educated. I know words, I have the best words.”