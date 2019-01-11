ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Hamill Shares A Makeover For Trump's Border Wall That Everyone Can Support

...and it's absolutely adorable.

Star Wars” star Mark Hamill has been a relentless critic of President Donald Trump on Twitter. He’s repeatedly called out Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexican border and mocked POTUS for failing to get Mexico to pay for it as he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign: 

But on Thursday, Hamill discovered a wall idea that he could endorse: 

Now that’s a wall everyone can love. #PlantThatBorderShrub﻿

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
7 Ways To Get Around The Border Fence
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Mark Hamill Donald Trump Kittens