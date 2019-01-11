Mark Hamill Shares A Makeover For Trump's Border Wall That Everyone Can Support

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill has been a relentless critic of President Donald Trump on Twitter. He’s repeatedly called out Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexican border and mocked POTUS for failing to get Mexico to pay for it as he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign:
But on Thursday, Hamill discovered a wall idea that he could endorse:
Now that’s a wall everyone can love. #PlantThatBorderShrub!
7 Ways To Get Around The Border Fence