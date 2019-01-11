Mark Hamill Shares A Makeover For Trump's Border Wall That Everyone Can Support

1 / 7 Walk across a point of entry

Have two feet? Use the to walk across the border. The fence won't present a problem.

NOGALES, MEXICO - JULY 7: Mexican nationals walk with their luggage through the U.S-Mexico border on July 7, 2012 in Nogales, Mexico. The president-elect of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, stated that he wants to expand his country's drug-war partnership wi