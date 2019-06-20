Mark Hamill Starts Viral Hashtag To Replace Trump's Walk Of Fame Star With Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill wants President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame replaced with one for the late Carrie Fisher, causing the hashtag #AStarForCarrie to trend.
On Wednesday, the actor behind Luke Skywalker tweeted an article about the West Hollywood City Council approving a 2018 proposal asking the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump’s star. The piece cited the sexual misconduct allegations waged against Trump as a reason to remove it.
Hamill accompanied his tweet with the hashtag for #AStarForCarrie in an effort to get a posthumous star for Fisher, who died in December 2016.
The hashtag garnered a lot of engagement on Twitter as many fans of the actress celebrated her life and legacy:
Unfortunately, Ana Martinez, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame, told The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that while petition and/or application for the actress behind Princess Leia is welcomed, there are caveats.
“We would love for Carrie Fisher to have a star, but the application has to be submitted on the fifth anniversary of her death,” Martinez told the publication.
“Also, how do we know that Carrie Fisher wanted one? We don’t know if she ever was interested. She was never submitted for a star. We have to have something in writing from the person — they have to sign off. [In this case,] Her family would have to do that. We’ll gladly take the application on the fifth anniversary.”
The Times notes that Fisher’s family or estate would also have to pay $50,000 “to cover the making and installation of Fisher’s star, the maintenance of all the stars through the Hollywood Historic Trust and a replica plaque for the honoree.”