Mark Hamill Starts Viral Hashtag To Replace Trump's Walk Of Fame Star With Carrie Fisher

“Also, how do we know that Carrie Fisher wanted one? We don’t know if she ever was interested. She was never submitted for a star. We have to have something in writing from the person — they have to sign off. [In this case,] Her family would have to do that. We’ll gladly take the application on the fifth anniversary.”

The Times notes that Fisher’s family or estate would also have to pay $50,000 “to cover the making and installation of Fisher’s star, the maintenance of all the stars through the Hollywood Historic Trust and a replica plaque for the honoree.”