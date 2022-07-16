Mark Hamill Reveals The 'Star Wars' Space Station Missed By The Webb Telescope

Actor Mark Hamill spotted a familiar sight for “Star Wars” fans that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope apparently overlooked this week.

Hamill tweeted one of the telescope’s first full-color images that shows a forceful object in the frame.

The telescope transmitted an incredibly sharp image last week of a 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster that NASA described as the “deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date.”

Advertisement

Hamill, who played the Death Star-crushing Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” wrote “#BeenThere___DestroyedThat” alongside a slightly edited version.

You can check out Hamill’s tweet below.

NASA, the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency have shared a number of images from the $10 billion telescope this week.

These include glimpses of NGC 3132, known informally as the Southern Ring nebula, showing a star NASA describes as “cloaked in dust,” and an image of the colorful, mountainous landscape of NGC 3324 in the Carina nebula.