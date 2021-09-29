Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus had good news to share on Wednesday: His doctors say he is cancer-free.

It was tough at times. Hoppus admitted that having cancer “sucks and I’m scared.”

Things have taken a turn for the better he said on Wednesday via social media.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus said he will still have to get scanned every six months and admits it will take until the end of the year before he feels “normal.”

Still, he said today is “an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” adding: “Can I get a ‘W’ in the chat?”

Hoppus may look a little different when Blink-182 returns to touring. Last week, he posted a photo showing that his hair is growing back in white.

“I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown?” he asked.