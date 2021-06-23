Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer: 'It Sucks And I'm Scared'

Mark Hoppus, singer and bassist in the legendary pop punk band Blink-182, revealed Wednesday that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with my incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote in a statement on social media.

He said he still has months of treatment ahead but is trying to remain hopeful and positive. He did not say what type of cancer he’s battling.

“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all,” he wrote.

He also shared an image of himself on his Instagram story hooked up to an IV. “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” he captioned the photo.

Hoppus has remained active on social media during the past three months, and celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Blink-182′s hit album “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” earlier in June.

“After the overwhelming and unexpected success of Enema of the State we wanted to write a darker, harder album that pushed the boundaries of what blink-182 could do. I love this record,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who listened to it then and continues to put it on two decades later.”

He’s a member of the band with Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, who replaced co-founder Tom DeLonge in 2015. Blink-182 released a new single last year, “Quarantine,” which Hoppus wrote.