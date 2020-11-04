Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Beating GOP Incumbent Martha McSally

In a closed-door meeting on the day of the vote, McSally reportedly stood up and told colleagues that it was time to get this “fucking thing” done.

The Arizona Republican claimed she would “always protect” people with preexisting conditions despite her record voting against them. She cited a bill she co-sponsored with other vulnerable GOP senators designed to give them political cover on the issue ahead of the November election. But experts said the bill included various loopholes that, if enacted into law, would still allow insurers to exclude people with preexisting conditions.

Meanwhile, McSally and national Republicans portrayed Kelly as a radical leftist with ties to China, questioning his business dealings and investments in the country. The attack never really stuck, with Kelly leading comfortably in polls throughout the campaign.

It also ignored the fact that GOP standard-bearer President Donald Trump has substantial business ties with China, including an undisclosed Chinese bank account and years pursuing business projects in the country.

McSally’s strained relationship with Trump was also an issue in the race. After opposing him during the 2016 elections, the GOP senator enthusiastically embraced his agenda, including his tax cuts, border security policy, Supreme Court nominees and efforts to repeal Obamacare.

During a debate with Kelly last month, however, McSally avoided saying whether she supported Trump when asked point-blank by a moderator.

“I’m proud to be fighting for Arizona every single day,” she said evasively.

Trump allies viewed McSally skeptically, citing her loss to Sinema in 2018 as evidence of her weakness as a candidate. Even the president appeared to grow impatient with her in the waning days of the race, denying her a chance to speak at a rally in her state. At another campaign stop, Trump gave her only a minute to address his supporters.

“Martha, just come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don’t want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let’s go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let’s go,” Trump said.

Kelly called Trump’s treatment of McSally “unfortunate.”

“The president of the United States should have respect for an Arizona senator,” Kelly told MSNBC.

Kelly had a huge fundraising advantage over McSally in the race, part of a green tsunami boosting Democrats’ chances of retaking the Senate. In his final campaign disclosure, the Democrat said he raised $16 million more than the Republican incumbent.