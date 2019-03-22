Mark Levin spared no gruesome imagery while attacking Democrats Thursday on the show of fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In addressing the desire of some progressives to eliminate the Electoral College and lower the voting age, Levin, from the show “Life, Liberty & Levin,” characterized the party as a “mob.”

“The greatest threat to our Constitution and economic system isn’t any foreign power, it’s the Democratic Party,” he said. “It’s the leftists within the Democratic Party, because they use our liberty and our Constitution to destroy our liberty and our Constitution, and they’re very good at it.”

He later spouted the oft-repeated claim of conservatives, including President Donald Trump, that Democrats “want to allow illegal aliens to vote.”

Levin ratcheted up his rhetoric with a ridiculous vision of what would happen if immigrants were to favor a certain party.

“Do you think if we had a million illegal immigrants coming across the border and 75 percent of them one day become United States citizens who would vote Republican ― do you think [Democrats] would want to secure the southern border?” he said. “You bet they would. They’d have sniper towers all over the place. They don’t want Republicans coming into this country.”