Mark Levin Gets Schooled On Why GOP Billionaires Will Not Help Trump

Fox News pundit Mark Levin learned a valuable lesson on Monday after users of X, formerly Twitter, explained exactly why no billionaires have come to Donald Trump’s financial aid.
The former president admitted on Monday that raising the $464 million needed to appeal his civil fraud conviction is “a practical impossibility.”
Trump was convicted of civil fraud last month for falsifying Trump Organization business records for years. He was ordered by a New York State Court to pay $355 million ― the amount gained from the fraud, plus interest.
On Monday, Levin asked his followers on social media why “no Republican multi-billionaires” are “offering to lend President Trump the funds to file his appeal in the outrageous case in NY state?”
He wondered if “none of them liquid enough to help or join with others to help?” before declaring, “This is an outrage.”
Levin’s question suggested that even though he makes his living doing cable news, he hadn’t actually been following the news. Still, X users were happy to fill in the blanks and explain exactly why no GOP fat cats have made an effort to help Trump.
But one person did attempt to follow Levin’s suggestion and cued up a Sarah MacLachlan song for a cheeky fundraising video for the former president.