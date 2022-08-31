Mark Levin Goes As Low As He Can Probably Go In Joe Biden Comparison

Mark Levin said President Joe Biden’s critical remark about MAGA philosophy recently was something “genocidal regimes” do. (Check out the audio below.)

Huh?

On his Westwood One radio show Tuesday, the Fox News host cobbled together an over-the-top takedown of Biden after the president derided the Make America Great Again movement for former President Donald Trump as “semi-fascism.”

“What we’re seeing now, is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the ... I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”’

Levin took outlandish umbrage.

“The dehumanization of your opponents, which is extraordinarily dangerous, this is what regimes do, totalitarian regimes,” he said. “They dehumanize their opponents. This is what Biden, again, a street thug sleazeball politician, that’s all he’s ever been, it’s all he ever will be. That’s what the history books will say, if they tell the truth.”

“He’s trying to dehumanize Republicans, dehumanize people who serve in state legislatures, dehumanize president Trump, dehumanize Trump’s supporters, dehumanize [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis. That’s what he does. If you’re a ‘semi-fascist,’ you’ve been dehumanized.”

Levin then took his argument up a notch, outrageously claiming that Biden was evoking the actions of governments like Nazi Germany.

“Dehumanization is a big deal, and that’s what genocidal regimes do,” Levin said.