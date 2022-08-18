Mark Levin Compares Liz Cheney To Jefferson Davis And Another American Traitor

On his Westwood One radio show Wednesday, Levin even compared the anti-Trump Republican to Confederacy President Jefferson Davis.

Advertisement

“If there’s a new civil war, I would say that Liz Cheney is on the wrong side of it,” Levin said. “More Jefferson Davis than Abraham Lincoln. Just saying.”

Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News, repeatedly referred to Cheney’s concession speech in which she mentioned that Lincoln suffered a series of election defeats before winning the presidency and saving the union.

Levin also compared her to another treasonous figure in history, a certain colonial Revolutionary War officer who switched to the British side.

“She’s not Abraham Lincoln,” he said. “She’s Benedict Arnold and the Benedict Arnold is within the Republican Party.”

Advertisement

The outspoken Cheney was accused of betrayal by much of the GOP when she voted to impeach Trump for instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and serves on a House committee investigating his role in the insurrection to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.