Fox News host Mark Levin said this week that a Jan. 6 rioter convicted of threatening to hang then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-Calif.) and accosting police “didn’t do anything.” (Listen to the audio below.)

On his syndicated radio show Wednesday, Levin mentioned the two-year prison sentence given to Pauline Bauer, a Pennsylvania restaurant owner.

“And I see that a woman today, in a bench trial ... was sentenced to two years and she literally didn’t do anything. She simply said, ‘let’s get’ ― whatever she said about Pelosi.”

The whatever included Bauer yelling at police “to bring them out or we’re coming in” during the Capitol siege, prosecutors said. “Bring Nancy Pelosi out of here now. We want to hang that fucking bitch. Bring her out.” She also shoved a cop.

Levin asked his guest, Julie Kelly of the far-right outlet American Greatness, if Bauer did anything.

Kelly replied: “No, she didn’t.”

Levin, who also hosts “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News, called Judge Trevor McFadden’s sentence a “disaster.”

“These judges are out of control,” commented Kelly, adding that the House Jan. 6 committee and other accounts of the siege were “a total fabrication.”

Kelly has reportedly been granted access to Capitol Jan. 6 security footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).