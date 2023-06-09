Mark Levin Screaming About Trump's Second Indictment Will Live In Your Nightmares

Fox News host Mark Levin joined the chorus of Republican outrage at Donald Trump’s second indictment on Thursday ― only he did it A LOT LOUDER!!!!! (Watch the video below.)

In fact, there might not be enough exclamation points to cover the diatribe Levin unleashed in his appearance on “Hannity.”

Advertisement

Levin echoed the GOP line that it’s the fault of President Joe Biden, and Democrats generally, that Trump has been accused of stashing top-secret documents at home and defying requests to return them. This, Levin claims, is all part of Biden’s plan to interfere in the 2024 presidential election and neutralize his Republican rival.

Donald Trump Jr. shared Levin’s yeller journalism on Twitter with accolades.

But what really made Levin’s rant stand out was the SCREAMING!!!

If you were anywhere in the Western Hemisphere on Thursday, you probably at least heard Levin faintly on the wind. In case you didn’t, though, here’s some of what he said.

In a screed against Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the Trump investigation, Levin claimed: “They made the decision to interfere in this election! You wanna talk about an insurrection? This! Is! An insurrection! And that’s exactly what’s going on here!”

This from the guy who recently insisted that the Jan. 6 rioter who shoved a cop and threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi “didn’t do anything.”

Advertisement

There were other moments to shout about.

“This is a document case! ... Is this some kind of a sick joke on the American people?!” said Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

He hollered to the bitter end: “There is no law! What’s going on here is a disgusting disgrace. It is war on Trump. It is war on the Republican Party ... I’m done and I’m sick of it!”

You can hear more below, though we recommend keeping your finger on that volume control.