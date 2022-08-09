Mark Levin Gives Sean Hannity Stupidest Hot Take On FBI Raid Of Trump's Home

Trump, who was not there at the time, said a “large group of FBI agents” stormed his “beautiful home” unannounced and “even” broke into his safe.

The New York Times and other outlets reported that the search focused on classified material Trump took to his Florida home after leaving the White House.

The FBI raid came amid the Justice Department’s intensifying investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Levin, the “Life, Liberty and Levin” host who was a guest on “Hannity,” attempted to establish his legal cred as a former chief of staff for Reagan administration Attorney General Ed Meese.

Then, his voice rising, he imagined how the raid unfolded before spewing his head-turning declaration.

