Mark Levin Spews Outrageously Dark Vision For America Under Democrats

Fox News fearmonger Mark Levin may have just outdone himself.
The ultraconservative host said progressive Democrats want an economic collapse and the result would be Stalinism, Third Reich concentration camps and Maoist China all in one!
“It’s where we’re headed in my humble opinion,” Levin said on his Westwood One radio show this week.
Levin blamed Democratic and Republican spending for what he sees as an impending financial disaster that will destroy “the life of your children and grandchildren.”
“We are the most selfish generation,” he said.
But he eventually homed in on Democrats and progressives, particularly the further-left ones like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). He even did a facetious baby-voiced impression of them at the same time!
As part of his rant, Levin cited a grim debt forecast by Wharton School finance professor Joao Gomes, but he took the gloom and doom to a whole other level.
“The Democrat party radicals want the country to collapse,” Levin argued. “The Marxists and the Islamists, which make up the loudest part of the Democrat party base, even though their numbers are somewhat limited, their power outguns their numbers. And these are the people who are going to drive us to the brink.
“These are the people who want an economic collapse ― the Bernie Sanders, the AOCs, the Tlaibs, the Omars, and the rest of the reprobates. That’s what they want, because then they can start society all over again.”
“We can have peace and prosperity and equity and equality,” Levin continued in a childlike voice meant to represent the lawmakers. “We can remove all the white dominant people. We can have just a fantastic opportunity here for world peace. And not only that, everybody will be equal. We’ll have equal incomes and equal outcomes and equal increases and equal ― end racism, it’ll just be unbelievable!”
“In other words,” Levin added in his own voice, “concentration camps where everybody’s equal. You saw what happened during the [COVID-19] pandemic. If the economy collapses, the dollar’s destroyed. Pensions, Social Security, Medicare, savings, the entire economic infrastructure burns up. You ain’t seen nothing. Nothing. That’s when you get the Third Reichs. That’s when you get the Mao ― the Mao’s Chinas. That’s when you get the Stalinist Russia. That’s when you get the concentration camps, a full-on police state.”