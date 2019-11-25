Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath Will Help You Break Up With Your Partner On Cameo

Turns out that when in “when it’s over” is now for a couple named Braden and Cheyenne.

Over the weekend and into Monday, a tweeted video of Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath talking to a Braden of unknown origin made the rounds.

In the video, McGrath says that someone named Cheyenne hired him to make the video in an effort to say that she’s “having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship” and “it’s very, very tough for her to stay in this relationship.”

“She still wants to be friends with you,” says McGrath, who also wishes Braden luck on his thesis from Cheyenne.

You gotta watch this video PLEASE pic.twitter.com/GNFf70iDwa — Vincent Bec (@slasherdaysaint) November 24, 2019

There are so many things to unpack here. For one, this video was made using Cameo, which is a service that connects regular people with celebrities and allows them to pay a certain amount of money for a celebrity of their choosing to record a video message (the message is also, in part, the choice of the buyer). So this could easily be a joke ― which would be supremely unsurprising, considering that McGrath pretended to die as part of a media stunt for a comedy show in 2015.

Secondly, if it’s not a joke, this is a pretty heavy burden to place on McGrath, who only recently got on the platform ― which he admits at one point, noting that this video is his first.

Also, if it’s not a joke, it’s maybe not the most decent way to break up with someone. But then we don’t really know anything about Braden and Cheyenne. We’re even guessing at the spelling of their names.

Either way, it’s pretty cringe-y. Not cringe-y enough, however, for Reddit. When the video made its way there earlier this month, it was temporarily removed from the r/sadcringe page for not being cringe-y enough. It has since been restored.

To McGrath’s credit, he’s incredibly upbeat about the whole thing and wishes the potentially brokenhearted well in the video.

“I wish I was delivering you good news,” he says. “Hopefully I can see you backstage, give you a high-five someday, dude. We can maybe laugh about this sometime.”

He later adds: “If you’re working on a thesis, you’ve got a good life ahead of you.”

If nothing else, McGrath seems like a great guy and we’d be happy to be broken up with by his proxy any day.

HuffPost has reached out to McGrath’s publicist for more information.