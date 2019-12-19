GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, A Top Trump Ally, Will Not Seek Reelection

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken defenders in Congress, will not seek reelection in 2020.

Meadows, who assumed office in 2013, told Politico he could retire before his term is over to take on a new unspecified role either in Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign or in his administration.

“For everything there is a season,” Meadows said in a statement to HuffPost. “After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I’m announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term.”

Meadows said he always considered Congress to be a “temporary job.” His work with Trump and his administration, he said in his statement, is “only beginning.”

Asked to elaborate on his new position serving the president, Meadows’ office told HuffPost that nothing had been set.

“This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just 3 years,” Meadows said in his statement, “and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come.”

