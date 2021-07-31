Mark Meadows Claims Trump & 'Cabinet Members' Continue To Make 'Real Plans'

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been meeting with former President Donald Trump and “Cabinet members” about plans to “move forward in a real way,” he claimed in a Newsmax interview on Friday.

Trump is “a president who is fully engaged, highly focused and remaining on task,” Meadows insisted, continuing to use present-tense verbs to refer to Trump and his former Cabinet.

“We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight, we actually had a follow-up ... meeting with some of our Cabinet members, and ... we’re looking at what does come next,” Meadows said.

“I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this: We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket,” he added.

Meadows’ statements rattled some, especially given the insistence with which extremist Trump supporters — like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — continue to push the lie that the former president will somehow be reinstated next month.

“I can’t stop thinking about this interview,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted on Saturday. “The former chief of staff is talking as if there’s a shadow presidency going on (there isn’t) at a time when there’s a conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated (he won’t).”

Meadows insisted on Newsmax that “the magic is still there” with Trump, and shrugged off Trump’s failed endorsement of Susan Wright, who badly lost a Republican runoff this week in a House special election in Texas.

“Special elections are tough,” Meadows said, insisting that a Trump endorsement still has “unbelievable power, perhaps at historic levels.”

Trump also tried to spin his failed pick as a win earlier this week. “I don’t want to claim it is a loss, this was a win,” he said. “We had two very good people running that were both Republicans.”

Check out Meadows’ full interview in the clip up top.