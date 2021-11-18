Mark Meadows Suggests Making Trump House Speaker To Own The Libs

Mark Meadows is floating a bizarre idea for what Republicans should do if they take back the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms.
The former White House chief of staff is suggesting making former President Donald Trump the House Speaker if the GOP wins next year.
Meadows made the suggestion Thursday on Steve Bannon’s “Bannon War Room” podcast — and, while it would be unprecedented, there is no rule that says the House Speaker has to be elected to Congress, Mediaite noted.
But Meadows isn’t suggesting making Trump the House Speaker because he believes the former president’s skill set is suited for the job. Nah, he just wants to own the libs.
“I’d love to see the gavel go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump,” Meadows said. “You talk about melting down. People would go crazy!”
Bannon’s response: “It makes sense.”
Many Twitter users weren’t impressed by the idea.
Some wondered if the Democrats could take advantage of this idea.
Others feared that people might not take the plan seriously.