Mark Meadows Suggests Making Trump House Speaker To Own The Libs

Mark Meadows is floating a bizarre idea for what Republicans should do if they take back the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms.

The former White House chief of staff is suggesting making former President Donald Trump the House Speaker if the GOP wins next year.

Meadows made the suggestion Thursday on Steve Bannon’s “Bannon War Room” podcast — and, while it would be unprecedented, there is no rule that says the House Speaker has to be elected to Congress, Mediaite noted.

But Meadows isn’t suggesting making Trump the House Speaker because he believes the former president’s skill set is suited for the job. Nah, he just wants to own the libs.

“I’d love to see the gavel go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump,” Meadows said. “You talk about melting down. People would go crazy!”

Bannon’s response: “It makes sense.”

"You talk about melting down...people would go crazy!" pic.twitter.com/bT1XEs2EqK — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) November 18, 2021

Many Twitter users weren’t impressed by the idea.

The founders were very specific on, "One nation, under God, to own the libs." https://t.co/hk08Aktxm3 — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 18, 2021

Nothin' but trolls in the GOP. https://t.co/G9fhz27EB0 — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) November 18, 2021

Meadows' *positive case* for a Trump speakership is that would create dysfunction and anger.



This is, I suppose, consistent with his approach while a member of the House and as WH chief of staff https://t.co/iiVuggALGu — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) November 18, 2021

Some wondered if the Democrats could take advantage of this idea.

Couldn't Democratic House members and candidates seize on this? Ask every Republican candidate if they'd support Trump for Speaker. Most won't say No. So hang Trump directly around their necks--if you replace me with my Republican opponent, you're voting for Trump for Speaker. https://t.co/EQra25lLWh — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 18, 2021

Others feared that people might not take the plan seriously.

This is their plan. Take it literally and seriously. They're also going to impeach Biden. https://t.co/iAsqpbRkD0 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 18, 2021

It's not a bizarre idea, it's gonna happen bc not only does it guarantee Trump can kill the investigations & immunize himself again, its his ONLY WAY BACK to public forum & media spotlight. @StrikePac will make sure voters fear this. @JRubinBlogger https://t.co/JN5cIRsV3D — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) November 18, 2021