Mark Meadows Was Simultaneously Registered To Vote In 3 Different States

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was simultaneously registered to vote in three states ― North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina, according to records obtained by The Washington Post’s Fact Checker.

The ex-Trump aide was removed from voter rolls in North Carolina earlier this month while he is being investigated by state election officials for possible voter fraud. Meadows, who represented the state in the House before his time in Donald Trump’s White House, was registered to vote using an address where he reportedly never lived.

Meadows remains registered to vote in both Virginia and South Carolina, per the Post.

Like his former boss, Meadows constantly talked up “election integrity” and the threat of purported voter fraud during the 2020 presidential campaign and after Trump’s defeat. There has been no significant evidence of either, despite Trump’s continued insistence that he won.

At the White House, Meadows was deeply involved in Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 election, which led to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Meadows’ communications with two Republican lawmakers show he helped orchestrate White House efforts to find purported examples of voter fraud.

“Dude, we need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told Meadows in a Nov. 7, 2020, text message obtained by CNN.

“We are working on exactly that,” Meadows responded.