Must have been an omen.
Atlanta Braves closer Mark Melancon threw a warmup pitch in the bullpen to prepare for the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday in the National League Championship Series.
Then he looked up at the sky and caught a lead-expanding two-run homer hit by teammate Ozzie Albies. The relief pitcher didn’t even have to move off the bullpen mound.
“Every closer should be called into the game by a guy hitting a homer to them while they’re warming up,” MLB.com reporter Matt Monagan tweeted.
Melancon later posted a viral clip of the moment and quoted an old John Fogerty song: “Look at me, I can be, centerfield!”
The good vibes continued. Melancon retired the Dodgers in order in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the Braves’ 5-1 victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.
The series, being played at the Texas Rangers’ stadium in Arlington, Texas, resumes Tuesday.
