Texas Lawyer Cited For Wearing 'Halloween' Michael Myers Costume On Beach

A lawyer in Galveston, Texas, was cited on Monday for disorderly conduct after he was spotted walking on a beach dressed like Michael Myers, the murderous character from the “Halloween” films.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a man walking along the shore carrying what looked like a bloody knife, Galveston Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Stacy Papillion told the Galveston Daily News.

After the officers put the man in handcuffs, they realized the knife and blood were fake, Papillion said.

The man, identified as attorney Mark Metzger III, was ticketed for disorderly conduct and released, according to Houston station KTRK.

Area resident Adam Garrison told the station the guy doing the “stupid” stunt was probably vyiing for attention in the midst of a storm threatening the Texas coast.

Still, he admitted to getting a chuckle from the incident.

Metzger told the station he was trying to find “a little bit of positivity in the gloomy doom,” and said a few people had asked him for photos. The Beach Patrol even played the “Halloween” movie theme song when they saw him.

“I guess there’s some people out there that don’t have a sense of humor or, you know, can’t please them all.”

Metzger compared his arrest to something straight out of the “Scooby-Doo” cartoon.

“It felt like a scene out of ‘Scooby-Doo’ after they handcuffed me and pulled the mask off, like, I would have gotten away with it if wasn’t for those meddling Karens, you know?” he told KTRK.

In a Facebook post after the citation, Metzger explained what had inspired his prank.

“Bring positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor is 100% what I’m about,” he wrote. “It’s all I’ve been about my entire life. My methods might not work for everyone, but I guarantee I’ll please more than I’ll piss off,” he wrote.

“So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume, and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that ... then I’d do it again all every day.”

Still, he admits he’s “still fuzzy on what exactly was illegal” about his actions.