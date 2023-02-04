What's Hot

Prosecutors Feared They'd Have To Prove Trump Wasn't Legally Insane, Book Says

Lawyers in New York mulled the idea as potential charges were considered against Trump over business records, according to a new "inside account."
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

While prosecutors in New York discussed various possible charges against Donald Trump, they feared they might have to prove he wasn’t legally insane to make their case against him, according to an upcoming book by one of those prosecutors.

“Was Donald Trump suffering from some sort of mental condition that made it impossible for him to distinguish between fact and fiction?” Mark Pomerantz writes in “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account,” which was obtained by The Daily Beast. The book is due out Tuesday.

Pomerantz, who joined the Manhattan district attorney’s office in early 2021, revealed that lawyers “discussed whether Trump had been spewing bullshit for so many years about so many things that he could no longer process the difference between bullshit and reality,” according to The Beast.

“To rebut the claim that Trump believed his own ‘hype’... we would have to show, and stress, that Donald Trump was not legally insane,” The Beast quoted from the book.

The district attorney’s office had recruited Pomerantz as it sought to build a case against the former president over his allegedly falsified business records — but Pomerantz quit early last year when DA Alvin Bragg decided then not to indict Trump.

Bragg has since ramped up the investigation into Trump’s business records and alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

