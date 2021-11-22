Kyle Rittenhouse Attorney Says He Should Stay Off TV, Change His Name

Kyle Rittenhouse should stay off TV and out of the public eye, change his name and quietly “start his life over,” his attorney urged Monday.

“I think there’s a lot of people who want to use Kyle for their own needs,” Mark Richards told Fox News. “People want to use his name, get it out there so they can get some publicity. I think it’s cheap,” he added.

Richards on Sunday called the lawmakers’ exploitation of Rittenhouse “disgusting.”

They’re “raising money on it, and you have all these Republican congressmen saying, ‘Come work for me,’” he said. “They want to trade on his celebrity, and I think it’s disgusting.”

Richards told Fox that his advice for Rittenhouse would be to “change his name and start his life over.”

He added: “There’s a lot of a lot of people who I don’t think have his best interests at heart — and probably want to make him a symbol of something I don’t think he wants to necessarily be associated with.”

Richards said he has already had a “talk” with his client advising him to change his name and staying out of the public eye.

“Once you give up your name and your likeness and you join those causes, I think a lot of people will use you for their own purposes,” he said. “You won’t be able to control it.”

Richards added: “I hope he makes the right choices. I would think his life would be a lot easier being anonymous and going on with his life, as opposed to trying to keep some of his fervent supporters happy.”