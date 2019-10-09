Mark Ruffalo: 'Kindness' Is Irrelevant Until Bush Is 'Brought To Justice'

Mark Ruffalo is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy over Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush ― and his take is a little different from some of the others in Hollywood.
On Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell were slammed on social media for showing support for DeGeneres, who had said that she and Bush were “friends” with different beliefs. The talk show host was responding to critics of her sitting and laughing with the former Republican president at a Dallas Cowboys game.
“When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone,” DeGeneres said.
Ruffalo tweeted Wednesday to offer his two cents on the matter, saying that “we can’t even begin to talk about kindness” until Bush is “brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War.”
The actor, perhaps best known as the Incredible Hulk in the “Avengers” movies, also linked to a Vanity Fair article that broke down some of the reasoning behind the outrage directed at DeGeneres for her friendly relationship with the former president.
DeGeneres has been a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights and is considered an icon within the queer community. She’s known for espousing a mantra of living with compassion and kindness.
Bush publicly opposed same-sex marriage during his presidency, oversaw a “War on Terror” that killed thousands of civilians and troops, and lobbied for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh even after Kavanaugh was publicly accused of sexual misconduct. Bush’s own top counterterrorism official accused him of authorizing war crimes during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Ruffalo also specifically called out the torture of detainees that took place under Bush’s administration.
Many people were impressed that the A-list actor had spoken out, given how many of DeGeneres’ Hollywood peers had supported her.
